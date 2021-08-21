Bridgeworth LLC Buys 1,922 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 329,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 139,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,053,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

