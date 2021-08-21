Bridgeworth LLC Buys 4,773 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 181,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

