Bridgeworth LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

