Bridgeworth LLC Sells 644 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

