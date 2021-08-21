Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

ANTM traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.