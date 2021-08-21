Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

