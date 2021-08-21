Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $866.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.33 million and the highest is $917.91 million. Brinker International reported sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

