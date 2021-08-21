Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brinker International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.