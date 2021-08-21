Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.16% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.