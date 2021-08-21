Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $131,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,053,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.