Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 58,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 9,053,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

