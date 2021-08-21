Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,110. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

