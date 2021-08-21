Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.