Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

HAE stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.62. 402,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,581,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,583,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

