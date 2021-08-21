Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 155,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

