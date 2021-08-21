Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.04. 986,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,712. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

