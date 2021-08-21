Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.04. 986,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,712. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.14.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
