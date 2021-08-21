Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.73 Million

Equities analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post sales of $694.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.19 million and the highest is $709.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $457.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 296,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after buying an additional 141,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

