Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $60.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $243.80 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 109,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

