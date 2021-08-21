Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. AAR reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AIR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. 188,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

