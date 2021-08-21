Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post sales of $16.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,062. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31. Airgain has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.