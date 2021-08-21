Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of ASPN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.87. 309,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,927. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 102,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

