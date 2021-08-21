Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $21.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $73.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,232,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

