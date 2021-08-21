Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.42 Million

Analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $497.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.38 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,270. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

