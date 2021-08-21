Brokerages Expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRFC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

