Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 5,348,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

