Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,811. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

