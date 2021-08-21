Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT at $124.82

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

