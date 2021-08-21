Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$47.02

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

TSE BLX traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 123,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 95.58. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.24 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

