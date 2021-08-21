Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) PT at C$1.99

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:CR opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.01. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$241.13 million and a P/E ratio of -26.55.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

