Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) PT at C$1.99

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:CR opened at C$1.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.01. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$241.13 million and a P/E ratio of -26.55.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

