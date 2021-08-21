Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $108.08

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

