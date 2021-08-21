Brokerages Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target at $13.20

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

SNSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SNSE opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $45,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

