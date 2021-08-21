Brokerages Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT at $85.14

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 207,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,954. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

