Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$7.88

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several research firms have commented on WCP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WCP opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.81. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.18 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Insiders purchased a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $265,175 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

