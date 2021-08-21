Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of BC opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

