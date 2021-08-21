Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.