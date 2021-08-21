CafeSwap Token (BREW) Hits Market Cap of $3.91 Million

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $35,545.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.00914450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.54 or 0.06638237 BTC.

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,385,335 coins and its circulating supply is 5,342,286 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

