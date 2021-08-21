CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $392.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.60. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

