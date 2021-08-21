CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 100,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,226. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $392.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.60.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

