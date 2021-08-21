Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.