Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$23.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE CCO opened at C$20.68 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.42. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.81.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

