Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 704,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CNNEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

