Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,235,121 shares.The stock last traded at $30.49 and had previously closed at $31.25.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -362.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

