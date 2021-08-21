Canadian Western Bank Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.79.

CWB stock opened at C$34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.52. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

