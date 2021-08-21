Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.79.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$34.50 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.52.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. Analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

