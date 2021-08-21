Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

