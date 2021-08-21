Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $230,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,760,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $140.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.