Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,286 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $104.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

