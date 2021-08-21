Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. United Bank increased its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

