Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.42. 595,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,791. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

