Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 377 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 8,716,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

